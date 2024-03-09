BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $3,729,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BOX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

