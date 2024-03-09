Brad A. Wheeler Sells 1,119 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.3 %

IBP opened at $238.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $247.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,065,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,661,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

