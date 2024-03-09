BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 726,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 593,631 shares.The stock last traded at $4.38 and had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

BRC Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,476,419.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

