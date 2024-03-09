BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 3.4 %

BBIO opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,683 in the last three months. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 962.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 596,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

