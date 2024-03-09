Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) PT at $80.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.