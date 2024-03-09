Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) PT at $145.92

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

