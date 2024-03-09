Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

