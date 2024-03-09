BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 775,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,504. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

