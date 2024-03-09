BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NULV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 158,689 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

