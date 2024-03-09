BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

