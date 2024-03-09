BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $868,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,247,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,632. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.