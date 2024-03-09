BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,689,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,482. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.