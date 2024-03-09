BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

GPN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.63. 1,757,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

