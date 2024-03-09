BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 105 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.55. 2,469,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $324.11 and a 1-year high of $467.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.