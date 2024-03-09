BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 19,450 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $42.58. 18,007,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,471,584. The company has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

