BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 225 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. 8,088,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,040. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

