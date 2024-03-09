BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 250 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. 16,953,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,814. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

