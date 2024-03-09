BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 441 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $201.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,540,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

