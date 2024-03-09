BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 450 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,957. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

