BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 64 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.04.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

TSLA stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.34. 85,544,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,624,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

