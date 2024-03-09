BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 11.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $100.71. 888,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

