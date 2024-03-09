Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. Cameco has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.