Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,781,000 after buying an additional 3,242,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,680,000 after buying an additional 577,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,655,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,761,000 after buying an additional 154,271 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CGDV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. 1,364,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

