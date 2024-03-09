Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$148.20.

CJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$109.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$124.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

