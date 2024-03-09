Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $52.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

