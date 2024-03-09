Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $72.12.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

