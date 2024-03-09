CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $94.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

