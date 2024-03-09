CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Rodney Christo Sells 30,000 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth about $8,694,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $15,578,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 194.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 407,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 268,956 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCCS

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.