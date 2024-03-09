Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

