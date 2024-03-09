Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Adrienne Farid Sells 22,831 Shares

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 5th, Adrienne Farid sold 2,035 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $7,814.40.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

