CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Up 0.4%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €102.00 ($110.87) and last traded at €101.60 ($110.43). Approximately 1,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €101.20 ($110.00).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.14. The company has a market cap of $722.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall pictures, photo calendars, greeting cards, phone cases, and other photo gifts.

