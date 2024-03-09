CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.80

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.80 and last traded at $117.72, with a volume of 44872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.23.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,389,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 805,973 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,103,000 after purchasing an additional 272,371 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CGI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,026,000 after purchasing an additional 401,717 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

