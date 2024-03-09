CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $158.62

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$158.62 and last traded at C$158.61, with a volume of 91962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$155.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GIB.A. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.82.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIB.A

CGI Stock Down 0.8 %

CGI Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.