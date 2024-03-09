ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHPT. HSBC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $798.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

