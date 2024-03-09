Cheelee Trading Down 4.4% This Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for approximately $17.16 or 0.00025056 BTC on exchanges. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $332.04 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 17.38887248 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,817,409.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars.

