Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

