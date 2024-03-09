Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $21.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Chemours from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours Announces Dividend

NYSE:CC opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $782,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 417.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemours by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 79,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

