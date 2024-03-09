Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

NYSE CHMI opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 258.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

