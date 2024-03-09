Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 828 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,752 shares of company stock worth $85,804,539 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

