Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.14 and a 200-day moving average of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $467.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

