Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,372,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,477. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

