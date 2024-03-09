Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,926,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,544,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

