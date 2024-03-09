Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 41.6% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,448,000 after purchasing an additional 573,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

TXN traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $172.30. 5,632,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

