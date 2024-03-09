Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $3.07 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

