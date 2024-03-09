Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 441 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.29. 4,825,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,294. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.