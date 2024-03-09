Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,177. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

