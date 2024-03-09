Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $340.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,176. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

