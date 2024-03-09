Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $248.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $257.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

