Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CNK. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

