Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

CIFR stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $893.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

